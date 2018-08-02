ADHA Supports Upcoming Update to Surgeon General’s Report on Oral Health

Newswise — CHICAGO, IL (August 1, 2018) – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) applauds the federal agencies that will be involved in updating the Surgeon General’s Report on oral health. This update will document progress in oral health over the last 20 years and create a vision for the future.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the update on July 27 and is working alongside several federal agencies to commission this Surgeon General’s Report.

The original Surgeon General’s Report on oral health was first released in 2000 and evaluated the link between oral health and overall well-being. The updated report will further assess how poor oral health affects physical and economic well-being, how oral health care is often treated as a supplemental benefit and more.

ADHA commends these efforts to update the nation on key issues in oral health and will continue to support the updated report as it is developed.

About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association:

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of more than 185,000 dental hygienists across the country. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. For more information about ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit ADHA at www.adha.org.