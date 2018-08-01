Invitation to Attend EuroMedLab 2019 in Barcelona and Seoul 2020 WordLab Congresses

Newswise — The 23rd IFCC-EFLM European Congress of Clinical and Laboratory Medicine – EuroMedLab 2019, will be held in Barcelona (Spain) from 19- to 23 May 2019. It will be hosted by the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (SEQCML).

EuroMedLab Barcelona 2019 will offer a few days of intense activity with a stimulating scientific programme including plenary lectures, symposia, educational workshops and interactive poster sessions, which will provide participants with a platform for academic exchange on exciting new topics, along with the Europe’s largest commercial exhibition of in-vitro diagnostic products.

All the information to plan attendance are available on the Congress website at: http://www.euromedlab2019barcelona.org/2019. The preliminary programme is already downloadable clicking here.

The 24th International Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine, WorldLab 2020, will be held in Seoul (Korea), from 24 to 28 May 2020.

The IFCC WorldLab Seoul 2020 Organizing Committee is gearing up for an exciting and informative symposium program including plenary lectures, educational workshops, satellite meetings and poster sessions. Under the basic philosophy, “Promote the development of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine,” we are planning for a record attendance for this Seoul congress. We do hope you join us to share your experience, network and take part in the cutting-edge developments of our field.

IFCC WorldLab Seoul 2020 will be a rewarding and unforgettable experience for all our participants attending from around the world. All information are available on the Congress website at: http://www.seoul2020.org/2020.

We look forward to meeting you at next IFCC EuroMedLab and WorldLab congresses Barcelona 2019 and Seoul 2020!