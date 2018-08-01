Fred Hutch Tip Sheet: Acupuncture for Breast Cancer Patients; Nanoparticles Pave the Way for CAR T-cell Immunotherapy in Solid Tumors; Endometriosis and Childhood Abuse

Cancer Care Delivery

Acupuncture can curb treatment-related joint pain in breast cancer patients

Breast cancer patients taking estrogen-blocking drugs called aromatase inhibitors often experience joint pain severe enough to cause many to stop treatment, but a study published in JAMA provides scientific evidence that acupuncture can provide relief. Dr. Heather Greenlee, one of several Hutch researchers participating in the multicenter trial, said it is exciting to be able to offer patients a nonpharmacological agent that can effectively reduce pain long term.

Media contact: Sandy Van, svan2@fredhutch.org, 808.526.1708

Cancer Immunotherapy

Nanoparticles open doors to cancer-fighting CAR T cells

Researchers used nanoparticles to carry immune-boosting drugs directly to solid tumors and open a window for CAR T cells – an advanced form of immunotherapy – to be more effective in preclinical models of breast and brain cancer. Study leader Dr. Matthias Stephan said the nanoparticles would not replace CAR T-cell therapy but would be used to precondition the patient and the tumor to make T cells work better.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, mwmcelro@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6651

Scientists aim to gather knowledge that improves future immunotherapies

Three Fred Hutch research teams have launched new projects aimed at revealing some of the secrets that enable cancers to escape from the immune system, laying the groundwork for developing better immune-harnessing cancer therapies. The early-stage research projects cover a range of malignancies: colorectal cancer, blood cancers and certain sarcomas.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, mwmcelro@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6651

Women’s Health

Endometriosis linked to childhood abuse

Endometriosis, a painful condition that affects 1 in 10 reproductive-age women, has been linked to childhood physical and sexual abuse. Fred Hutch epidemiologist Dr. Holly Harris, lead author of an article in the journal Human Reproduction, said women reporting severe to chronic abuse had a 79 percent higher risk of developing the condition, but this does not mean that every woman with endometriosis was abused as a child. In this study, women who had painful endometriosis were more likely to have experienced abuse than those without pain.

Media contact: Sandy Van, svan2@fredhutch.org, 808.526.1708

July recognitions

Researchers at Fred Hutch are often recognized for their work. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and grateful to the awarding organizations.

# # #

At Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, home to three Nobel laureates, interdisciplinary teams of world-renowned scientists seek new and innovative ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. Fred Hutch’s pioneering work in bone marrow transplantation led to the development of immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of the immune system to treat cancer. An independent, nonprofit research institute based in Seattle, Fred Hutch houses the nation’s first National Cancer Institute-funded cancer prevention research program, as well as the clinical coordinating center of the Women’s Health Initiative and the international headquarters of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network.