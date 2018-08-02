CALL FOR PAPERS—Plasticity and Fracture at the Nanoscales

Submission Deadline—October 1, 2018

www.mrs.org/plasticity-fracture-nanoscales



Focus Issue Guest Editors:

Arief S. Budiman , Singapore University of Technology & Design (SUTD), Singapore

Nan Li, Los Alamos National Laboratory, USA

Jessica A. Krogstad, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA

Nobumichi Tamura, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, USA

Newswise — Plasticity and fracture of materials at the nanoscales can deviate significantly from the same phenomena in bulk properties, which may have important implications if the materials are to be used in real-world engineering systems. Nanoscale materials and composites have been known to have important effects related to size, but today many other emerging materials – due to or enabled by novel manufacturing routes – combine nanoscale effects with 3D microarchitecturing to approach extreme limits of materials properties.

All fundamental studies on mechanical properties of nanoscale/extreme materials and nanocomposites including ex situ and in situ SEM/TEM, synchrotron X-ray experiments, as well as modeling and simulations on relevant length scales will be addressed. Nanomaterials/nanocomposites of interest include metals, ceramics, polymers, amorphous materials and their derivatives containing carbon-based materials.

This JMR Focus Issue will provide readers up-to-date information on the impact of these recent experimentation capabilities – the ability to observe directly how plasticity and fracture events interact with microstructures at the nanoscale – and how it could affect and enable novel and extreme materials and nanocomposite design.