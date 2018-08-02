Women’s Heart Fund Raises Over $140,000 in Support of the Center for Survivorship and Wellness Care at Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower

Newswise — Neptune, NJ – August 2, 2018 – The Women’s Heart Fund raised over $140,000 in support of the Center for Survivorship and Wellness Care at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower last month. More than 220 people came out to the Bay Head Yacht Club in Bay Head, New Jersey on June 1 in support of the center’s comprehensive, and compassionate, holistic cancer care services.

“The mission of the Women’s Heart Fund is to champion women’s health issues in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties, and the Center for Survivorship and Wellness at Jersey Shore University Medical Center will help elevate the patient experience for women and families in our region,” says Joseph Stampe, president and chief development officer of Meridian Health Foundation. “The Women’s Heart Fund has committed to raising $250,000 for women’s health issues across the network to not only support hospital services, but also support the overall health of women in our community throughout their cancer journey.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Center for Survivorship and Wellness Care, which is slated to open at the end of the year. The Center for Survivorship and Wellness Care, located at Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower, will help ensure patients receive a holistic, patient-focused, multidisciplinary approach to care. The center will be led by advanced practice nurses who will assess patient needs and make referrals to existing services such as cardiac, integrative and palliative medicine. Team members will also coordinate other services for patients such as emotional and financial counseling.

Event co-chair and former patient Karen Goldblatt, shared her story of survival with attendees about how the Center for Survivorship and Wellness Care would have had a positive impact on her cancer journey. “It would have been so incredible to have a place like the Center for Survivorship and Wellness to provide support and encouragement even after remission,” said Ms. Goldblatt. “Now our community has such a place, and I am proud to support a center that will play a critical role in enhancing the human experience for cancer patients.”

HOPE Tower, which opened in June 2018, represents a new Healing OutPatient Experience, where advanced technology and unsurpassed medical expertise is combined in a stunning facility that has been designed with patient convenience, easy access and peace of mind as core elements in care delivery. The 58,000-square-foot state-of-the-art cancer center makes up the first two levels of the tower, designed with patients’ needs in mind.

The warm and welcoming layout is intended to treat the whole person as well as the disease, offering patients cancer diagnosis, consultation and treatment planning with multidisciplinary teams, all under one roof. In addition, the new center offers the latest in technology and treatment options, counseling and supportive care, all in one convenient location. The new cancer center is also part of Hackensack Meridian Health’s historic partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, transforming cancer care for communities across Monmouth and Ocean counties.

To learn more about the Women’s Heart Fund, or how you can support their work, please contact Stephanie Giordano, vice president of individual giving and strategy, Meridian Health Foundation, at 732-751-5165 or stephanie.giordano@hackensackmeridian.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; 11 community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 180 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

###