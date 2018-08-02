A New IFCC Division: the Emerging Technologies Division (ETD)

Newswise — The IFCC Executive Board has endorsed the creation of a new functional unit responsible for the translation of emerging and disruptive diagnostic and data analysis procedures from academic laboratories to clinical laboratories. The Emerging Technology Division (ETD) is fully functional from January 2018.

ETD Executive Committee members are: Sergio Bernardini (IT) Chair, Paolo Fortina (US) Vice-Chair, Ronda Greaves (AU) Secretary, Damien Gruson (BE) Member, Markus Roessler (Roche D. GmBH) Corporate Member, Peng Yin (Abbott D) Corporate Member, Maurizio Ferrari (IT) and Larry Kricka (US) Consultants.

ETD Responsibilities:

The application of emerging technologies and methods including innovative mass spectrometry, high-throughput genotyping techniques and data analysis to clinical diagnostic protocols focused on Precision Medicine;

Defining for each emerging technology the clinical needs and criteria of education of specialists in Laboratory Medicine;

Defining for each emerging technology and method the appropriate infrastructure and laboratory organization;

Defining for each emerging technology and method pre-analytical, analytical and post-analytical processes necessary for clinical laboratory applications;

Defining for each emerging technology and method quality programs and certifications required to meet criteria for accreditation up to ISO15189 standard;

Assess the clinical value of each test with regard to addressing unmet clinical need.

For more details and information on the IFCC Committee on Emerging Technologies, visit the website at: http://www.ifcc.org/ifcc-emerging-technologies-division/