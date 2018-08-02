 
Air Pollution Expert Available to Discuss the Impact of Rolling Back the Fuel Economy Mandate

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

  • Michelle Fanucchi, Ph.D., UAB School of Public Health

    • Michelle Fanucchi, Ph.D., is a public health expert who specializes in air and water pollution. She is able to talk about the impact of reducing the number of high-efficiency, zero-pollution cars on the road and how rolling back the fuel economy mandate set by the Obama Administration will impact the environment and air quality. 

    She is available for phone, email or on-camera interviews. She can also do live or recorded interviews in the UAB News Studio

