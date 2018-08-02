Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy Named #1 Public High School in America

ILLINOIS MATHEMATICS & SCIENCE ACADEMY NAMED #1 PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL IN AMERICA

Aurora, IL, August 2, 2018 – The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) has been named the #1 Public High School in America in Niche.com’s 2019 rankings.

“IMSA's focus on "igniting and nurturing creative, ethical, scientific minds that advance the human condition" through inquiry and problem-solving, instills curiosity and creativity in our students,” states Dr. José Torres, IMSA president. “Our faculty challenges our students to explore, discover, and apply knowledge to solve real-world problems and arrive at solutions that demonstrate risk taking, innovation, and entrepreneurship.”

In addition to being ranked as the #1 public high school in America out of 18,841 schools, IMSA received top rankings in Best Public High School Teachers in Illinois, Best High Schools for STEM in Illinois, and Most Diverse Public High School in Kane County, among many other accolades. IMSA received an overall Niche grade of A+.

Niche’s annual K-12 rankings combine rigorous analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education for factors like academics, teachers, culture & diversity and more with millions of reviews from students and parents about their local schools.

##

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy® (IMSA) develops creative, ethical leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. As a teaching and learning laboratory created by the State of Illinois, IMSA enrolls academically talented Illinois students (grades 10-12), in its advanced residential college preparatory program. Additionally, IMSA serves thousands of educators and students in Illinois and beyond through innovative instructional programs that foster imagination and inquiry. IMSA advances education through research, groundbreaking ventures and strategic partnerships. To learn more about IMSA and its programs, visit www.imsa.edu.