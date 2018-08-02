 
Trump Administration to Roll Back Fuel Economy Standards--Tufts Public Health Expert on Air Pollution and Health Impact

Released: 2-Aug-2018

Source Newsroom: Tufts University

    • Doug Brugge, PhD, MS, is a professor of public health and community medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, where he studies highway pollution and health, housing conditions and health, asthma, health communication, and research ethics. He also directs the Community Assessment of Freeway Exposure and Health, a set of studies about ultrafine particles from traffic and their association with cardiovascular health risk.

