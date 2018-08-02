Forensic Pathologist Is a Storyteller, Wearer of Many Hats

Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 2, 2018) -- Greg Davis is a teacher -- of students, of peers, of listeners, and of juries. The many hats he wears have taken him around the world and back to his beloved Kentucky, all in service to the Hippocratic Oath and his chosen profession of forensic pathology.

There's a joke that pathologists are asocial, more comfortable with a microscope than with people. This is certainly not true of Davis, whose intellectual skill and facility with others make him an ideal teacher in all walks of life.

Davis has settled in to academic life, which he adores for its intellectual challenges and its obligation to share that knowledge with others, especially students. "Medical students are the professional equivalent of a two-year old, and that's a good thing," he laughs. "They are always asking 'Why?' which ultimately makes them better doctors and prevents professors like me from becoming calcified."

He also helped start the University of Kentucky's Division of Forensic Consultation Services, which provides expert opinion on criminal and civil cases around the world. During the year of its inception in 2005, the division consulted on 30 cases. This year they are at 250 annually and counting.

Davis has consulted on cases as far away as Singapore, but his most memorable case was much closer to home. In Sevierville, Tennessee, Liz Ogle was charged with murder when a cancer-stricken woman in her care died under what authorities and family members thought were suspicious circumstances, particularly since the patient left the bulk of her estate to Ogle. Davis was able to prove that the medical examiner's work in the case was not scientifically sound, and Ogle was freed after 27 months and one day in prison.

Ogle still sends him a Christmas card every year.

"My second worst nightmare is if a mistake of mine let a murderer go free," he says. "But the thought of sending someone to prison for a crime they didn't commit is by far the worst thing I could do."

Ever the teacher, Davis used the case for the basis of a joint grand rounds with the University of Kentucky College of Law to teach students about the pitfalls of irresponsible testimony.

More recently, Davis was brought in for expert opinion in the case of Darlie Routier, on death row for the murder of her two children, for "The Last Defense," a seven episode ABC docu-series that launched on June 12th.

Executive Producers Vanessa Potkin and Aida Leisenring said that Davis provided a much-needed independent review of the pathology evidence in the Routier case.

"We knew in submitting the materials to Dr. Davis that we would get a reliable, objective assessment from one of the nation’s leading pathologists - and that he would call it as he sees it," they said. "All too often, forensic scientists function as an arm of law enforcement and provide testimony that is as much advocacy as it is science. We saw Dr. Davis’ review as a pivotal component of the search for truth.”

Davis became a teacher of a different sort in 2006, when he was tapped to host "Dr. Greg Davis On Medicine" for WUKY radio. From that pulpit, he has been able to educate the public on health and medicine, interviewing everyone from the Executive Director of the British Medical Association (which had recently banned the wearing of neckties) to a registered dietitian who would eventually become his wife.

Davis is acutely aware that his specialty comes with a good dose of ethical responsibility.

"The very word, 'forensic,' comes from the Latin 'forensis,' which means 'in the public eye,'" he explains. "Furthermore, the Hippocratic Oath requires me to share my knowledge 'with those who are to follow,' which obviously means younger physicians in training, but also loosely applies to the lay public."

However, Davis doesn't see that as a license to preach or judge, referring back to The Hippocratic Oath, perhaps the western world's earliest expression of medical ethics.

"The oath tells physicians that it's OK to say, 'I don't know," he explains. "So, when I'm consulting on a case, I simply bring my knowledge to the table to help solve a mystery that might best be unraveled by the legal and judicial professions."

Davis feels an intense gratitude for the opportunity to develop his interests, both as student and as teacher.

"I've used my academic training to tell a story, whether it be in the classroom, the autopsy suite, the courtroom, or on public radio," he says. "What other job would allow you to do all those things?"