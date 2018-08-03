CSUMB Physician Assistant Program Granted Accreditation-Provisional Status; First Cohort Will Begin Class January 2019

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., August 3, 2018 – California State University, Monterey Bay’s (CSUMB) Master of Science Physician Assistant (MSPA) program has been granted Accreditation-Provisional status by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for The Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA). The MSPA program, which is approved for a class size of up to 33 students for the first three years, was also granted final approval by the WASC Senior College and University Commission as of July 25, 2018, officially clearing the program to begin January 7, 2019.

“The MSPA is a significant addition to our portfolio of programs serving the tri-county region. We are thrilled to be starting this new program, and exceedingly grateful for all the support we have received from our local community, especially our excellent health care providers,” said CSUMB Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Bonnie Irwin.

CSUMB’s 28-month MSPA program is the first program of its type in the California State University (CSU) system and aims to help address the urgent need for more primary-care health providers throughout Central California.

The launch of the MSPA program at CSUMB was made possible by support from the following private and public entities: Central California Alliance for Health, Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula/Montage Health, Cypress Healthcare Partners, Doctors on Duty, George L. Mee Memorial Hospital, Mission Center Healthcare, Natividad Medical Center, Pinnacle HealthCare, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Dignity Health, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation d/b/a Dominican Hospital.

The ARC-PA has granted Accreditation-Provisional status to the California State University, Monterey Bay Physician Assistant Program sponsored by California State University, Monterey Bay.

Accreditation-Provisional is an accreditation status granted when the plans and resource allocation, if fully implemented as planned, of a proposed program that has not yet enrolled students appear to demonstrate the program’s ability to meet the ARC-PA Standards or when a program holding Accreditation-Provisional status appears to demonstrate continued progress in complying with the Standards as it prepares for the graduation of the first class (cohort) of students.

Accreditation-Provisional does not ensure any subsequent accreditation status. It is limited to no more than five years from matriculation of the first class.

The ARC-PA noted zero (0) observations and zero (0) areas of noncompliance with the standards.

“This [zero areas of noncompliance] is an uncommon rating for new programs so we are confident that this rating speaks to the quality of the program,” said MSPA Founding Program Director and Professor, Christopher Forest. “The program currently has five full-time core faculty, most of whom have over 10 years’ experience each in PA education. The curriculum has been established and clinical sites secured. The faculty are currently interviewing prospective students for the first class and excited for them to begin this new journey.”

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY