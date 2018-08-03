Nephrotoxicity, Nanomaterial Genotoxicity, Arsenic in Children, and More Featured in August 2018 Toxicological Sciences

Newswise — The August 2018 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes a historical perspective and a contemporary review on nephrotoxicity; a forum article exploring best practices for nanomaterial genotoxicity; and highlighted papers on machine learning; arsenic and telomere length in children; iPSC-derived cardiomyoctes for drug safety studies; and particulate matter and enhanced pulmonary allergic response.

Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the United States and abroad.

