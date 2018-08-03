Nephrotoxicity, Nanomaterial Genotoxicity, Arsenic in Children, and More Featured in August 2018 Toxicological Sciences
Issue Also Contains Papers on Machine Learning; iPSC-Derived Cardiomyoctes for Drug Safety Studies; and Asthma, Air Pollution, and Immunity
Newswise — The August 2018 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes a historical perspective and a contemporary review on nephrotoxicity; a forum article exploring best practices for nanomaterial genotoxicity; and highlighted papers on machine learning; arsenic and telomere length in children; iPSC-derived cardiomyoctes for drug safety studies; and particulate matter and enhanced pulmonary allergic response.
Highlights of Toxicological Sciences Volume 164, Issue 2 include:
- Historical Perspective: Historical Perspective of Nephrotoxicity (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Nephrotoxicity and Renal Pathophysiology: A Contemporary Perspective (Free to Read)
- Forum Article: Genotoxicity Assessment of Nanomaterials: Recommendations on Best Practices, Assays, and Methods
- Editor’s Highlight: Assessing Deep and Shallow Learning Methods for Quantitative Prediction of Acute Chemical Toxicity
- Editor’s Highlight: Associations of Arsenic Exposure with Telomere Length and Naïve T Cells in Childhood—A Birth Cohort Study
- Editor’s Highlight: Cross-Site Reliability of Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cardiomyocyte Based Safety Assays Using Microelectrode Arrays: Results from a Blinded CiPA Pilot Study (Open Access)
- Editor’s Highlight: TH17-Induced Neutrophils Enhance the Pulmonary Allergic Response Following BALB/c Exposure to House Dust Mite Allergen and Fine Particulate Matter from California and China
Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the United States and abroad.