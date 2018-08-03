Mobilizing the HPV vaccine

Isabel Scarinci, Ph.D., professor in the UAB Division of Preventive Medicine, says that the HPV vaccine movement is no longer just in the hands of the medical community.

“While so many socio-economic and cultural reasons stand in the way of adherence, we can legitimately move the needle if the scientific, public and private sectors combine efforts and expertise, with the state of Alabama being one of the leaders in this effort.”

Scarinci can speak to the vaccine myths and truths, unraveling the real barriers that exist and can discuss the how when it comes to mobilization. She is a behavioral scientist with a deep commitment to the elimination of cancer disparities in the U.S. and in low- and middle-income countries. The focus of her work is on the application of behavioral science to public health by promoting behavior change at the population level. Her primary area of interest is cancer prevention and control among low-income, racial/ethnic minorities, and immigrant populations.

