Expert Can Speak to the Media About Competition and Innovation in Automotive Markets in Light of the Proposed Roll Back Fuel Economy Standards

Dr. Vivek Ghosal is the head of our Economics Department and is the Virginia and Lloyd W. Rittenhouse Professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. An expert in the economics of regulation and antitrust, Ghosal has lectured at several dozen universities globally, and given executive education and training lectures throughout Europe, Asia, and South America. He has been an economic adviser for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris. His current interests include competition and innovation in automotive markets, aspects of health care and innovation related to the markets for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and environment and energy.