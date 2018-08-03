FAU Places No. 1 in Florida after 100 Percent of Nursing Graduates Pass R.N. Licensure Exam

Newswise — In order to practice as a registered nurse (RN) or a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in Florida, in addition to successfully graduating from a nursing program, candidates must pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), specific to their educational program.

Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing placed in the No. 1 spot in Florida for the 71 graduates of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program who achieved a 100 percent passage rate on the NCLEX. The graduates performed above the national average passage rate of 90.05 percent; they are now registered nurses.

“We are very excited to be listed in the No. 1 spot in this report and we are in great company with other Florida public schools of nursing who are performing better than the national average in preparing their graduates to achieve licensure status,” said Marlaine Smith, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Nursing. “Achieving a 100 percent passage rate by our graduates is a testament to our innovative and rigorous program, as well as our highly accomplished faculty and scholars who are instrumental in ensuring that the next generation of nurses in Florida succeed.”

In 2017, the Florida Legislature directed the Florida Center for Nursing to evaluate nursing education program-specific data for each approved program and accredited program in the state related to graduate passage rates on the NCLEX. The Florida Center for Nursing recently published the report for calendar year 2017.

Of the 353 nursing programs in Florida, 24 percent are public and 76 percent are classified as private. When comparing public to private schools, the statewide average passage rate for public bachelor degree schools was 91.19 percent. Seven public universities in the Florida State University System (SUS) ranked above the national average passage rate.

There were 50 bachelor degree programs, of which 20 (40 percent) achieved an average passage rate higher than the national average. Eleven (22 percent) of the programs ranked above the 10 percent of the national standard, leaving 19 (38 percent) of the bachelor degree programs with passage rates that were 10 percent below the national average. The statewide percentage of exam takers who passed the NCLEX (87.16 percent) is lower than the national average passage rate of 90.05 percent and higher than the required standard of 10 percent below the national average (80.05 percent). Data include only first-time test takers who took the exam within six months of graduation.

FAU’s College of Nursing is internationally known for its commitment to nursing as a discipline focused on nurturing the wholeness of persons and the environment through Caring. The College advances Caring knowledge through education, practice, research and scholarship to transform care locally, nationally and globally. Currently, the College of Nursing offers bachelor’s, master’s, DNP and Ph.D. degree programs with approximately 1,300 nursing students enrolled in its programs. For more information, visit www.nursing.fau.edu.

-FAU-

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University, with an annual economic impact of $6.3 billion, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at sites throughout its six-county service region in southeast Florida. FAU’s world-class teaching and research faculty serves students through 10 colleges: the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, the College for Design and Social Inquiry, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the Graduate College, the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. FAU is ranked as a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The University is placing special focus on the rapid development of critical areas that form the basis of its strategic plan: Healthy aging, biotech, coastal and marine issues, neuroscience, regenerative medicine, informatics, lifespan and the environment. These areas provide opportunities for faculty and students to build upon FAU’s existing strengths in research and scholarship. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.