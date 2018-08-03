DHS to Engage Innovative Small Businesses in New England

Newswise — Washington, DC – Small businesses in the research and development domain will have the opportunity to engage with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program representatives beginning August 20, in the final leg of a National Road Tour sponsored by the Small Business Administration.

“The SBIR Road Tour continues to be a great way to discuss opportunities for innovative small businesses to engage on technology needs for the Homeland Security mission,” said William N. Bryan, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “By participating in this road tour and engaging with small businesses we facilitate the development of new technologies for the homeland security enterprise and support small business as a driving force for the US economy.”

The Road Tour is a national outreach effort that connects small businesses with funding opportunities provided through the SBIR/STTR programs. Small businesses in the innovation research and development domains are encouraged to participate in this opportunity to meet DHS SBIR Program representatives and learn how to help address the homeland security challenges facing the nation.

During this last leg of the National Road Tour, DHS SBIR representatives will visit five cities over five days:

Wilmington, Delaware (August 20) – University of Delaware, Clayton Hall Conference Center, 100 David Hollowell Drive, Newark, DE 19716. Register at: https://www.deroadtour.org/

New Haven, Connecticut (August 21) –New Haven Lawn Club, 193 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. Register at: https://www.eiseverywhere.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=336550&

Providence, Rhode Island (August 22) – Crowne Plaza, 801 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, RI 02886. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-sbir-road-tour-rhode-island-tickets-45523705629

Manchester, New Hampshire (August 23) – UNH Manchester, 88 Commercial Street, Manchester, NH 03101. Register at: https://www.events.unh.edu/RegistrationForm.pm?event_id=28715

Portland, Maine (August 24) – Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland, ME 04102. Register at: https://www.mainetechnology.org/events/2018-sbir-sttr-road-tour/

For additional details on the SBIR Road Tour, including a schedule of stops and participating agencies, please visit http://www.sbirroadtour.com/.

Initiated in 2004, the DHS S&T SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program to increase the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

For more information about the DHS S&T SBIR Program, visit the program portal at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov

