South Nassau Expands Medical Education Program to Include Internal Medicine Residency Academically Sponsored in Conjunction with Mount Sinai

Program Will Benefit Patients

Newswise — Oceanside, NY (August 6, 2018) –South Nassau Communities Hospital recently received approval for a new Internal Medicine Residency Program from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) that will allow for the training of 30 internal medicine physicians.

The new residency program is another key step in South Nassau’s transformation to a regional medical center and teaching center for the next generation of physicians and caregivers. The program was made possible by South Nassau’s affiliation with the Mount Sinai Health System, which provided the 30 graduate medical education slots for use at South Nassau.

In addition to Internal Medicine, South Nassau is the sponsor of ACGME-accredited residency programs in Family Medicine, Surgery, and Obstetrics and Gynecology; AOA-accredited residency programs in Family Medicine, Geriatrics and Transitional Rotating Internships, and a CPME-accredited program in Podiatry. To date, South Nassau’s residency program has graduated more than 300 residents from its Family Medicine Residency Program.

The Internal Medicine program is listed with the National Resident Matching Program and will begin interviewing fourth-year medical school seniors for enrollment. The program will accept ten first year residents who will begin their residency in July 2019. Fourth-year medical students are also invited to join South Nassau for fourth year electives starting July 2018. Such electives for interested 4th year medical students are in place so potential applicants can spend time at the hospital and see for themselves the excellent training they will receive.

“Our residency program has the dual function of training the next generation of physicians, while supporting the hospital’s mission of providing standard-setting health care,” said Richard J. Murphy, President & CEO of South Nassau. “When residents are onboard and teaching is part of the everyday culture, everyone has to be on their game, so it benefits staff and our patients. It raises the bar across the board.

“This step in expanding our residency programs would not have been possible without the Mount Sinai affiliation. The number of graduate medical education slots nationwide is highly regulated by the government. We are grateful that Mount Sinai agreed to provide us with these slots and demonstrated the confidence in our medical staff to use them to the best advantage of our patients and residents.”

“Mount Sinai is excited to support a new internal medicine residency program at South Nassau,” said Michael Leitman, MD, FACS, Dean for Graduate Medical Education and Designated Institutional Official, and Professor of Surgery and Medical Education at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This will be the first medical school sponsored program of its kind on the South Shore of Long Island. Residents will have exceptional educational, clinical and research opportunities and it is our hope that graduates of this program will remain in local practices to care for our community.”

South Nassau and the Mount Sinai Health System agreed earlier this year to affiliate and are awaiting final regulatory approval, expected this fall. ACGME is a private, non-profit organization that evaluates and accredits graduate medical education (GME) programs. Specialized training in Internal Medicine GME residency programs takes place over a three-year period. Residency is the final phase of a long educational process, required for a physician to practice medicine, and is most influential in determining where a physician eventually practices.

“South Nassau has hired a senior experienced educator, Dr. Steven Weiss, as the new Program Director, and we are certain this residency will be a great success for patients and physicians,” said Aaron E. Glatt, MD, Chairman of Medicine at South Nassau, and Clinical Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The Department of Medicine at South Nassau Communities Hospital is comprised of 400 of the most highly trained, board certified voluntary and full time Internists and subspecialists, who provide patient centered care in the hospital and community-based medical practices; conduct vital research for the advancement of medicine; serve as active members and leaders of prestigious national medical societies and teach and mentor medical students, residents, and fellows.

The Department provides hospital patients with innovative, high-quality medical care through a coordinated network of clinical services including the Divisions of Allergy and Immunology, Cardiology, Clinical Nutrition, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, General Internal Medicine, Hospital Medicine, Infectious Disease, Pediatrics, Nephrology, Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine and Rheumatology.

“A robust medical residency training program is core to the South Nassau mission of providing high-quality, state-of-the-art healthcare services to the patients and communities we serve,” added Samuel Sandowski, MD, VP of Medical Education and Designated Institutional Official (DIO) for South Nassau. “Year in and year out, graduates of our residency program establish thriving private practices or are employed by top-notch hospitals or medical practices that are recognized for their quality and excellence in the delivery of patient-centered healthcare.”

During the three-year residency, residents will learn how to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases that affect adults and, upon completion, they will have the training and skill required to diagnose and prescribe treatment plans for patients with severe chronic illnesses. General internists may practice in a variety of settings, including hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, rehabilitation centers and long-term care facilities. While their training prepares them to practice high quality primary care and establish long and rewarding physician-patient relationships, internal medicine physicians are not general practitioners, or family practitioners, whose training is not solely concentrated on adults and may encompass pediatrics, obstetrics, and surgery. Internists are medicine specialists for adults, and many go on to even more specialized training in subspecialties of internal medicine.

In addition to its training of residents, South Nassau trains several hundred medical students each year. It offers undergraduate clinical experiences for medical students from Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, SUNY at Stony Brook, SUNY at Brooklyn, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Ross University Medical School. It also serves as a training site for physician assistant students from Hofstra University, Pace University, and Touro College. It also has a new residency for pharmacists.

Designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for outstanding nursing care, South Nassau® Communities Hospital is one of the region’s largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,500 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides state-of-the-art care in cardiac, oncologic, orthopedic, bariatric, pain management, mental health and emergency services.

In addition to its extensive outpatient specialty centers, South Nassau provides emergency and elective angioplasty, and offers Novalis Tx™ and Gamma Knife® radiosurgery technologies. South Nassau operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County verified by the American College of Surgeons as well as Long Island’s only free-standing, 9-1-1 receiving Emergency Department in Long Beach.

South Nassau is the only hospital on Long Island in 2018 to achieve Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery™, Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ and 5-star rating for Total Hip Replacement, and it was one of just two hospitals on Long Island to achieve Healthgrades 5-stars in Hip Fracture Treatment.

The hospital has been awarded the Joint Commission’s gold seal of approval for disease-specific care for heart failure, primary stroke, hip replacement, knee replacement, wound care, bariatric surgery, and end-stage renal disease, and recently was named as one of only 18 programs in the US by the Infectious Diseases Society of America as a Center of Excellence for Antimicrobial Stewardship.

South Nassau also is a designated Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons, and is an accredited center of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Association and Quality Improvement Program.

In addition, the hospital has been awarded the Joint Commission’s gold seal of approval for disease-specific care for hip and knee replacement, heart failure, bariatric surgery, wound care and end-stage renal disease. For more information, visit www.southnassau.org.