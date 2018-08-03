Is Fake News the 21st Century's New Propaganda?

Newly discovered fake Facebook accounts and pages set up by Russia were aimed at amplifying hot button issues and deepening divides in American society ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Lindsay Hoffman, an associate professor of communication at the University of Delaware, can discuss how those fake accounts impacted individuals by spreading "fake news" and magnifying the echo chamber effect that started even before Russia's hacking of social media during the 2016 election.

Specifically, she can talk about how such meddling takes advantage of social media's ability to spread political thought quickly and in large numbers, grouping people in ways that make it harder to see them as humans.

Hoffman's research centers around political communication, including how people use and process political information as well as the effects of such use, and how politicians manage media.

She also studies media technology and politics, including how people use new media to get involved politically; public opinion, specifically how perceptions of public opinion influence attitudes, thinking, and behaviors; and political entertainment, such as the effects of viewing programs like "The Daily Show" on knowledge and political participation.

She is available for interviews. Contact her at lindsayh@udel.edu.