ISPOR CEO Named a 2018 PharmaVOICE 100 Honoree

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—August 6, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced that CEO and Executive Director Nancy S. Berg has been named a 2018 PharmaVOICE 100 honoree by PharmaVOICE magazine. She has been recognized as a transformational leader in the Commander and Chief category.

In 2014, Ms Berg moved into the role of CEO for ISPOR, the leading global scientific and educational organization for HEOR. Since that time, she has worked closely with ISPOR’s Board of Directors to strengthen the Society and further its mission to advance HEOR excellence to improve decision making globally.

Ms Berg has initiated a number of key strategic initiatives during her tenure at ISPOR. After hiring the Society’s first ever Chief Science Officer, ISPOR began initiatives on value assessment frameworks and a jointly led initiative on real-world evidence (in partnership with the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology). The Society launched its Health Technology Assessment Central, an online source that is a comprehensive repository of resources and tools to support health technology assessment. ISPOR is currently launching phase I of its comprehensive information technology (IT) initiative. The IT project includes a number of critical, integrated systems to better serve its global membership, such as an association management system and new website. Other key programs have included the initiation of a new Patient Council, an HEOR Competencies Framework™, and a Women in HEOR Initiative.

The PharmaVOICE 100 was established fourteen years ago by PharmaVOICE magazine and is an annual list of inspirational individuals recognized for their positive contributions to the life sciences industry.

