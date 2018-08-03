Rutgers Experts Available for Interviews on Sightings of the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly in New Jersey

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J. (August 3, 2018) – Rutgers experts are available to provide insight and analysis on recent sightings of the invasive spotted lanternfly in northern Mercer County and southern Warren County, which prompted the N.J. Department of Agriculture to establish a quarantine throughout those counties as well as in neighboring Hunterdon County to try to keep the insect from spreading.

The quarantine means that the general public and businesses in the quarantine area must obtain and fill out a New Jersey residence checklist before moving any articles listed, according to a state agriculture department news release. The checklist also informs people about the spotted lanternfly, including how to identify the insect’s life stages and minimize or eliminate its movement.

The spotted lanternfly poses a threat to many fruit crops and trees, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.

Dina M. Fonseca, a professor in the Department of Entomology in the School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, Rutgers University–New Brunswick can comment on the need for intensive large-scale surveys to detect spotted lanternfly specimens before a major infestation develops. She is available at dina.fonseca@rutgers.edu and 215-429-4887.

Rafael Valentin, a post-doctoral research associate in the Lockwood Lab in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Natural Resources, co-advised by Fonseca, can comment on how highly sensitive methods targeting environmental DNA (eDNA) he is developing can aid survey efforts to reveal the presence of the spotted lanternfly. He is available at raf.e.valentin@gmail.com and 732-216-7177.

Anne L. Nielsen, an associate professor in the Department of Entomology and extension specialist in fruit entomology can comment on farmers' concerns and the possible impacts of this invasive pest. She is available at nielsen@njaes.rutgers.edu and 610-731-3799. She and Rafael Valentin have recently been in the field looking for the spotted lanternfly.

