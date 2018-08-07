New guide to clinical trials and FDA's expanded access program

Clinical Research Pathways Organization Unveils New Patients' Guide to Clinical Trials and Expanded Access

When someone is diagnosed with a serious or life-threatening illness and they have exhausted standard treatments, it's important to know that there are still options. Two important options are clinical trials and expanded access to experimental products. At Clinical Research Pathways, our role is to help individuals learn about clinical trials and help guide them through FDA's Expanded Access program. The path to these options can feel overwhelming, but it does not need to be so difficult. We have put together a document that provides a simple, concise overview of these options. It also answers frequently asked questions and offers guidance for navigating the process. At the end, we have included a glossary with definitions of terms with which patients or their families may be unfamiliar.

Even if this does not apply to you directly, we are asking your help in sharing this document:

Physicians, share this with your patients as supplemental literature.

Professors, share this with your students to help them gain a patient's perspective on the steps after standard treatment options have been exhausted.

Voluntary health organizations , share this with patients seeking advice or more information. Feel free to copy this code to embed it on your website as a resource

The document can be viewed or downloaded, in a format designed for printing, at our website: clinicalresearch pathways.org

About Clinical Research Pathways: Clinical Research Pathways works to improve health and well-being for all by creating pathways to new medicines. The 501(c)(3) organization develops programs that increase diversity in research and expand access to experimental drugs. By opening access and advancing treatments, Clinical Research Pathways helps make new, effective medicines available to the public. For more information, go to www.clinicalresearchpathways.org.