Bayshore Medical Center welcomes Robert Borzio, M.D., orthopedic surgeon.

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – August 6, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ, is pleased to welcome Robert Borzio, M.D., to its team of physicians. Dr. Borzio is an orthopedic surgeon, providing general orthopedic care and treatment of fractures in the upper and lower extremities. He specializes in muscle sparing computer navigated total hip and knee replacement and revision hip and knee replacement.

“I am looking forward to working with the team of strong orthopedic surgeons at Bayshore Medical Center,” says Dr. Borzio. “Orthopedic surgery addresses a myriad of ailments and can really help our community move and feel better, improving their quality of life.”

Dr. Borzio received his medical degree from New Jersey Medical School - UMDNJ in Newark, NJ and completed his residency at SUNY Downstate University in Brooklyn, NY. He completed a fellowship in Adult Reconstruction (Hip and Knee Replacement) at New York University and at Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicines.

He has been published in several professional publications and is a member of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Dr. Borzio joins Steven Lisser, M.D., and Larry Bloomstein, M.D, at Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehab Center at 80 Oak Hill Road in Red Bank, NJ, and can be reached at 732-741-2313.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.

###