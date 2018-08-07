Announcing the TCT 2018 Late-Breaking Trials

Newswise — NEW YORK – August 7, 2018 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced the 15 late-breaking trials and 12 late-breaking clinical science presentations that will be reported at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2018 scientific symposium. TCT, the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, will take place September 21 – 25, 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and highlights the latest data on the most innovative treatments that will impact patient care and how physicians treat heart disease, the leading cause of death in the world. The studies selected examine the safety and effectiveness of minimally invasive techniques, pharmaceuticals, technologies, and devices that show potential to treat or prevent cardiovascular disease.

Late-breaking clinical trials and late-breaking science will be presented in the Main Arena and highlighted during press conferences scheduled for Saturday, September 22; Sunday, September 23; Monday, September 24; and Tuesday, September 25. TCT press conferences will be held each morning beginning at 7:30 AM PT.

The complete agenda for TCT 2018 is now available online. Browse through a wide array of topics and learn more about individual sessions, presentations, and faculty. Media are invited to attend TCT and can apply for media credentials online at: http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-registration-form.

Saturday, September 22, 2018

Late-Breaking Trials

IMPERIAL: A Randomized Trial of Drug-Eluting Stents for Treatment of Femoropopliteal Artery Lesions

William A. Gray

BIONYX: A Randomized Trial Evaluating an Ultra-Thin Strut Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent in an All-Comers Patient Population

Clemens von Birgelen

ReCre8: A Randomized Trial Evaluating a Polymer-Free Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent in an All-Comers Patient Population

Pieter R. Stella

LEADERS FREE II: Evaluation of a Polymer-Free Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent in High Bleeding-Risk Patients With One-Month Dual Antiplatelet Therapy

Mitchell W. Krucoff

TALENT: A Randomized Trial Evaluating an Ultra-Thin Strut Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent in an All-Comers Patient Population

Patrick W. Serruys

SORT OUT IX: A Randomized Trial Comparing a Polymer-Free Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent With an Ultra-Thin Strut Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Drug-Eluting Stent in an All-Comers Patient Population

Lisette Okkels Jensen

Sunday, September 23, 2018

Late-Breaking Trials

COAPT: A Randomized Trial of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Leaflet Approximation in Patients With Heart Failure and Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

Gregg W. Stone

REDUCE-FMR: A Sham-Controlled Randomized Trial of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Indirect Annuloplasty in Patients With Heart Failure and Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

Horst Sievert

SOLVE-TAVI: A 2x2 Randomized Trial of Self-Expandable vs Balloon-Expandable Valves and General vs Local Anesthesia in Patients Undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

Holger Thiele

Late-Breaking Clinical Science

PADN-5: A Randomized Trial of Pulmonary Artery Denervation in Patients With Combined Pre- and Postcapillary Pulmonary Hypertension

Shao-Liang Chen

PARTNER VALVE-IN-VALVE: Late Follow-up After Treatment of Failing Surgical Aortic Bioprosthetic Valves With a Balloon-Expandable Transcatheter Heart Valve

John G. Webb

Prosthesis-Patient Mismatch: Incidence, Predictors, and Outcome of Prosthesis-Patient Mismatch After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Howard C. Herrmann

TRIVALVE: Evaluation of Edge-to-Edge Valve Repair for Symptomatic Tricuspid Regurgitation

Jörg Hausleiter

Monday, September 24, 2018

Late-Breaking Trials

ULTIMATE: A Randomized Trial of Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance of Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in an All-Comers Patient Population

Junjie Zhang

LRP: Assessment of Coronary Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Imaging to Detect Vulnerable Plaques and Vulnerable Patients

Ron Waksman

OAC ALONE: A Randomized Trial of Oral Anticoagulation With vs Without Single Antiplatelet Therapy in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation Beyond One Year After Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation

Yukiko Nakano

Late-Breaking Clinical Science

FAST-FFR: Accuracy of Fractional Flow Reserve Derived From Coronary Angiography

William F. Fearon

SYNTAXES: Ten-Year Follow-up From a Randomized Trial of Drug-Eluting Stents vs Bypass Surgery in Patients With Left Main and Triple Vessel Disease

Daniel J.F.M. Thuijs

MAIN-COMPARE: Ten-Year Follow-up From a Nonrandomized Trial of Drug-Eluting Stents vs Bypass Surgery in Patients With Left Main Disease

Seung-Jung Park

PREPARE-CALC: A Randomized Trial of High-speed Rotational Atherectomy Prior to Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in Severely Calcified Coronary Lesions

Gert Richardt

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Late-Breaking Trials

ABSORB IV: A Blinded Randomized Trial of a Polymeric Everolimus-Eluting Bioresorbable Scaffold in an Expanded Patient Population Using Optimized Technique

Gregg W. Stone

COMPARE ABSORB: A Randomized Trial of a Polymeric Everolimus-Eluting Bioresorbable Scaffold in High-Risk and Complex Lesions

Pieter C. Smits

RADIOSOUND-HTN: A Three-Arm Randomized Trial of Different Renal Denervation Devices and Techniques in Patients With Resistant Hypertension

Philipp Lurz

Late-Breaking Clinical Science

CorMicA: A Randomized Trial of Invasive Coronary Function Testing in Patients With Angina and Nonobstructive Coronary Artery Disease

Tom J. Ford

RESET: Seven-Year Follow-up From a Randomized Trial of Sirolimus-Eluting vs Everolimus-Eluting Stents in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Hiroki Shiomi

NEOPRO: Nonrandomized Comparison of Two Transcatheter Heart Valve in Patients With Severe Aortic Stenosis

Matteo Pagnesi

PORTICO I: One-Year Outcomes With a Self-Expanding, Repositionable Transcatheter Heart Valve in Patients With Severe Aortic Stenosis

Lars Sondergaard

