American Society of Anesthesiologists Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Chicago Second Year in a Row

CHICAGO — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) announced that for a second consecutive year, it has been named a winner in the 2018 Chicago Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Medium Business, 101-300 Employees category. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach receive this honor.

“We at ASA are delighted to receive this honor for a second year, especially at this time when retaining and finding top-notch, high quality staff and candidates can be challenging,” said Paul Pomerantz, CEO. “The power of an association is reflected not only in the engagement of its members, but also in the staff working to support it. We are very lucky to have a dedicated and committed staff and it’s a priority for us to make ASA a great place to work.”

The winning companies competed for 13 elite awards, one granted for each category. Also, an overall winner that has excelled in all categories will be honored with a “Best of the Best Overall” award later in the year. The elite award winners were revealed by the National Association for Business Resources on July 27, 2018.

Winners were pooled by the size of their company. Employers with up to 80 employees were benchmarked together and classified as Small Business; employers with 81-300 employees were classified as Medium Business; employers with 301+ employees were classified as Large Business.

An independent research firm evaluated each company’s entry based on key measures in various categories, which included:

Compensation, benefits and employee solutions

Employee enrichment, engagement and retention

Employee education and development

Recruitment, selection and orientation

Employee achievement and recognition

Communication and shared vision

Diversity and inclusion

Work-life balance

Community initiatives

Strategic company performance

Best of the best small business, medium business and large business

“Profitability and stability are essential for businesses in today’s economic climate. Companies that recognize their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2018 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of B&B Programs.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

