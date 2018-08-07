The Myositis Association Welcomes New Executive Director

Newswise — The Myositis Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary McGowan as its Executive Director. McGowan takes over as current Executive Director Bob Goldberg retires following TMA's Annual Patient Conference this September.

"I look forward to continuing to build upon the great success of TMA to help increase support, awareness, and funding for the myositis patient, caregiver, and research communities,” McGowan says. “The opportunity to work to enhance patient support and services and to advocate for more research among scientists, researchers, and the pharmaceutical industry is most exciting. It is a wonderful time to join this extraordinary organization as TMA is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. The future is very bright for TMA and myositis patients as we look forward to the next 25 years."

McGowan has more than 35 years of nonprofit management experience, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease. WomenHeart is the leading voice for the 48 million American women living with or at risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death for women. As the primary representative and spokesperson for this national patient advocacy organization, McGowan ensured successful implementation of the strategic direction and increased WomenHeart's visibility and brand recognition among key audiences nationally.

McGowan joined WomenHeart in September of 2010 as Chief Operating Officer and was promoted to CEO in January, 2015. Prior to joining WomenHeart, McGowan served as Executive Director of the Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating suffering and death due to asthma, allergies, and related conditions. McGowan also held various positions with the American Academy of Pediatrics during her 18 years of service there.

McGowan is an avid hiker and skier and enjoys renovating historic buildings and furniture.

Bob Goldberg retires after serving as TMA Executive Director for the past 16 years. The TMA Board of Directors is excited to welcome Mary McGowan to the organization and looks forward to her continued success as a leader of this nonprofit organization.

Myositis is a rare autoimmune disease of the muscles that causes severe pain and weakness, debilitating skin rashes, and other often life-threatening symptoms. This chronic, disabling condition is a challenge to diagnose and has no cure.

The Myositis Association is an international nonprofit organization committed to support and education for myositis patients and caregivers, increasing awareness of myositis throughout the patient and physician communities, and funding for myositis-related research.