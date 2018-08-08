Hospital to Take Patients with Disabilities Surfing on Long Island on August 13

Newswise — A hospital sponsoring a surfing trip to Long Island for young people with disabilities gives new meaning to the term “patient care.” The Adaptive Sports Academy at Hospital for Special Surgery’s Lerner Children’s Pavilion is sponsoring the trip.

On August 13, about 15 patients, ages 6 to 22, will ride the waves with world-class surfers Will and Cliff Skudin in Long Beach, on Long Island. Well-known and admired among surfing enthusiasts, they will provide the lessons, along with their specially trained staff at Skudin Surf.

The Academy enables young patients with cerebral palsy or another physical challenge to participate in athletic activities they never dreamed possible. Academy trips and recreational experiences help build patients’ self-confidence, encourage independence, and increase physical activity and mobility. The trips are offered without cost, thanks to the generosity of donors.

Adaptive sports are competitive or recreational sports for people with disabilities. Sometimes rules or equipment is modified to meet the needs of participants. Some of the kids are not sure at first how well they’ll do, but they almost always exceed their own expectations. Parents sometimes cry when they see what their child can achieve.

A number of the patients anxious to “hang ten” have cerebral palsy. One has spina bifida. Some have had multiple surgeries and use crutches or a walker to get around. Some will need a wheelchair to get to the water, but that won’t stop them from getting on the surf board.

Previous outings have proven to be life-changing for many children and teenagers, enabling them to participate in a sport for the very first time.

