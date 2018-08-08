Gynecology and Obstetrics Practice Joins Stony Brook Medicine Physician Network

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, August 8, 2018—Stony Brook Gynecology and Obstetrics has joined Stony Brook Community Medical, Stony Brook Medicine’s expanding network of community practices and physicians. The group practices gynecology, gynecologic surgery, obstetrics and urogynecology in Setauket, Bohemia and Rocky Point.

“We are extremely proud to have Stony Brook Gynecology and Obstetrics formally join Stony Brook Medicine as part of our network,” said Dr. Todd Griffin, Chair, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine. “They have been providing outstanding clinical care at Stony Brook University Hospital since it opened and they have been an integral part of our educational programs for both our resident and medical students. This is a great day for Stony Brook Medicine and for our patients.”

Stony Brook Medicine welcomes private practices that are committed not only to the community, but to delivering evidence-based, quality care. Stony Brook Gynecology has been delivering exemplary comprehensive care for women of all ages and at all stages in life for decades. It is the 22nd practice to join Stony Brook Community Medical and will provide complete women’s care to all ages.

“After 30 years in private practice, we are proud to have joined Stony Brook Medicine,” said Dr. Mark Funt of Stony Brook Gynecology and Obstetrics. “We are enthusiastic about this opportunity for growth and are confident that we will continue to provide the most excellent care to our patients.”

The Stony Brook Gynecology and Obstetrics physician team is comprised of Drs. Mark Funt, Robert O’Keefe, Jeffrey Porte, Julie Welischar, Megan Lochner, Melanie Van Sise and Amy DeMarco. Their team of nurse practitioners includes Debra Morgan, Lindsay Tito and Christine Martorana.

Editor’s note: Patients who wish to make appointments with a physician at Stony Brook Gynecology and Obstetrics should call (631) 751-9595 (Setauket), (631) 218-9595 (Bohemia) and (631) 821-4444 (Rocky Point).



About Stony Brook Medicine

Stony Brook Medicine elevates all of Stony Brook University’s health-related initiatives: education, research and patient care. It includes six Health Sciences schools – Dental Medicine, Health Technology and Management, Medicine, Nursing, Social Welfare and Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences – as well as Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and more than 120 community-based healthcare settings throughout Suffolk County. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Stony Brook Community Medical

Stony Brook Community Medical, an arm of Stony Brook Medicine, is comprised of 22 community practices with 33 locations across Suffolk County, from Commack to East Hampton. We offer exceptional care by over 100 providers in 8 specialties that are committed to enhancing the coordination of medical care in the community. To learn more, visit sbcommunitymedical.org.