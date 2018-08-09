RPI Cybersecurity Expert James Hendler Available to Discuss Cybersecurity and Elections

James Hendler, director of the Institute for Data Exploration and Applications at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, is available to comment on technologies related to cybersecurity and elections (or cybersecurity related issues in general). He has also authored books and papers that discuss the future landscape as Artificial Intelligence capabilities play an increasing role.

Hendler was named a cybersecurity expert by the Department of Homeland Security in 2015 and currently serves as a member of the Homeland Security Science and Technology Advisory Committee (HSSTAC). In 2017, he became a member of the Director's Advisory Committee for the National Security Directorate at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory where he advises on issues related to cybersecurity, infrastructure protection and artificial intelligence.

Hendler also currently serves as the chair of the U.S. Technology Policy Committee for the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) which includes subcommittees on voting and cybersecurity. He is a widely recognized expert on artificial intelligence and is one of the originators of the Semantic web. Previously, he served as an "Internet Web Expert" for the U.S. government, providing guidance to the Data.gov project, and in September 2013 he was appointed as the Open Data Advisor for NY State. In 2016, Hendler was appointed to the National Academies Board on Research Data and Information.