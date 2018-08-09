Expert Participant Available: NIH Study Shows Induction at 39 Weeks May Reduce C-Section Rates and Has Better Outcomes for Babies

Dr. Hyagriv Simhan was the site principal investigator for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) ARRIVE study for Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, which has approximately 10,000 births/year.

The ARRIVE study found that healthy first-time mothers whose labor was induced in the 39th week of pregnancy were less likely to have a cesarean delivery, compared to a similar group who were not electively induced at 39 weeks, according to a study funded by the NIH. Women in the induced group were also less likely to experience pregnancy-related blood pressure disorders, such as preeclampsia, and their infants were less likely to need help breathing in the first 3 days.

Quoting Dr. Simhan

“The purpose of this study was to find out if inducing labor at 39 weeks of pregnancy can improve the baby’s health at birth when compared with waiting for labor start on its own. These promising study results challenge the conventional wisdom is that inductions increase the risks of cesareans delivery and I think many women, and perhaps OB/GYNS, will be surprised by the study results.”

About Dr. Simhan:

Hyagriv Simhan, MD, MSCR, is a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and chief of the division of maternal-fetal medicine and medical director of obstetrical services at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. His main area of research has been on preterm birth.

