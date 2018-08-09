ISPOR Announces Launch of New Website and IT Initiative

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—August 13, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), announced that it has launched phase I of its comprehensive, multiyear information technology (IT) initiative. This first phase of the IT initiative includes the launch of a completely redesigned website and the implementation of an association management system—both of which are designed to better serve the Society’s growing global membership.

“We are very pleased to launch phase I of this comprehensive IT initiative,” noted ISPOR Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Nancy S. Berg. “ISPOR’s membership has continued to grow as the interest and application of HEOR methods is recognized as a powerful tool in improving healthcare decisions. The Society had recently reached the point where we needed to make significant changes to our IT infrastructure to support the needs of our member base. It is important to note that this is phase I of a multiyear initiative—ISPOR plans to strengthen the infrastructure and leverage technology to continue increasing value for our members and other healthcare stakeholders.”

The new website offers significant enhancements, including a new health technology assessment microsite (HTA Central), more freely available HEOR resources and tools, enhanced search functionality, mobile optimization, and more user-friendly navigation. The association management system will allow the Society to better service its members and lay the foundation for members to connect and collaborate with a global HEOR community. The new IT platforms also enable all visitors to the site to customize the specific HEOR news and updates they receive from the Society.

