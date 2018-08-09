Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation Raises Over $500,000 During 35th Annual Golf Classic Tournament

Newswise — Neptune, NJ ― August 10, 2018 ― On July 9, Robert Mullen, CEO of Structure Tone Organization, chaired the 35th Annual Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital Golf Classic, which raised more than $500,000 in support of programs and services at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The sold out event was also vice-chaired by Burt Barham, Jr., project manager of The Barham Group, and Robert Smith, CEO of The Allied Group. The tournament took place at Deal Golf and Country Club and Hollywood Golf Club where more than 250 golfers participated in support of the hospital.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone who came out to golf,” shares Mullen. “Jersey Shore University Medical Center continues to make tremendous advancements and serves as the region’s leading provider of cardiac, cancer and children’s services. By supporting this event, you help to ensure we all have access to quality care when we need it the most.”

HOPE Tower, located on the east side of the hospital’s campus, opened in June and includes a myriad of outpatient services, including Hackensack Meridian Health Cancer Care, which offers infusion, radiation treatment and outpatient visits, physician offices and treatment facilities for pediatrics (including enhanced programs to serve children with cancer). The building is also home to the Christopher Center for Mental Health Wellness; obstetrics and gynecology; general medicine; surgery; a high-tech simulation laboratory; clinical research; medical education programs; and the John K. Lloyd Amphitheater.

“Philanthropy continues to play a large role in our growth and expansion of services,” shares Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “Donor support of our Golf Classic, as well as many significant individual gifts to the HOPE Tower project, will help provide a Healing OutPatient Experience for our patients and their families.”

The Golf Classic was generously sponsored by Title Event Sponsors, Peter Cancro and L.F. Driscoll / Structure Tone Organization; Outing Sponsor, Linde-Griffith Construction; and Awards Reception Sponsors, The Allied Group, Compass One – Crothall Healthcare/Morrison Healthcare; Little Silver Electric, Inc.; Local Union 400 IEW; and Nicholson Corporation.

For more information, or to make a donation to Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation, please visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/GivingHeals or contact Paul Huegel, senior executive director, at 732-751-5109 or paul.huegel@hackensackmeridian.org.

