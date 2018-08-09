Mercy Medical Center Receives 2018 HealthGrades Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, has announced the 2018 Women’s Care Award recipients, including the 2018 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award. Mercy Medical Center was one of only three hospitals in Maryland to receive this honor.

The Healthgrades 2018 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award recognizes the top 10 percent of hospitals evaluated that provided outstanding performance in gynecologic surgery, including hysterectomy and surgery related to the female reproductive system. Healthgrades evaluated 676 eligible hospitals across 15 states and the District of Columbia and awarded 68 hospitals the 2018 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award. The evaluation found that:

From 2014 through 2016, patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2018 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award had, on average, a 46.3 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.

From 2014 through 2016, if all hospitals in the analysis performed similarly to those receiving the 2018 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award, complications could have potentially been avoided for 12,637 patients.

The Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ recognizes hospitals for superior outcomes in surgeries that treat diseases and conditions of the female reproductive system and correct certain conditions of the urinary tract and rectum.

“This award reflects the efforts of our multi-disciplinary healthcare team of top ranked physicians and nurses, utilizing the state-of-the-art medical technologies and treatments tailored to the specific needs of our patients,” said Dwight D. Im, M.D., FACOG, Medical Director of The Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., Institute for Gynecologic Care at Mercy, The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy and The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy in Baltimore, MD.

Dr. Im also serves as Medical Director of The Gynecologic Oncology Collaborative, a network of Gynecologic Oncology Centers throughout Maryland offering women access to top rated gynecologic care in a location that is convenient to them.

Nationally renowned for women’s health care, Mercy is home to the Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine, founded under the direction of internationally acclaimed gynecologic oncologist and surgeon Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., FACOG.

“As we recognize the 25th anniversary of the Center for Women’s Health & Medicine at Mercy – and the 15th anniversary of the Weinberg facility in downtown Baltimore which now houses the Center – it is especially gratifying for Mercy to receive this award for excellence in gynecologic surgery,” Dr. Rosenshein said. Dr. Rosenshein serves as Director of The Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy, a National Center of Excellence, equipped with advanced technologies and a dedicated team to diagnose and treat all stages of ovarian cancer.

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for orthopedics and women’s health. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com; MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.