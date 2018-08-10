Congress of Neurological Surgeons Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting in Houston, October 6-10.

Newswise — Schaumburg, Illinois, August 9, 2018 — The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) is proud to host its 66th Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, October 6–10. Each year, thousands of neurosurgeons, advanced practice providers, professionals, and health care advocates from around the world gather to celebrate and learn about the advances are being made in the field of neurosurgery.

This year’s theme, “Mission: Neurosurgery” is not only a tip of the hat to Houston, where NASA is headquartered, but invites attendees to examine the teamwork and extraordinary technology that has continuously pushed neurosurgery forward. The CNS is proud to welcome the Brazilian Society of Neurosurgery (SBN) as its international partner, and Honored Guest Robert H. Rosenwasser, MD.

The meeting, which will take place this year at the George R. Brown Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis Houston, brings together attendees from across the spectrum of neurological care with the latest technologies and interactive experiences. Attendees can attend educational courses and symposia, watch live surgeries via telemedicine technology, see in-booth demonstrations, and drop in on brief educational update sessions. The CNS Xperience Lounge will host meet-and-greets with featured speakers, Innovator of the Year finalists, and other events.

An impressively diverse array of speakers are lined up for this year’s event, touching on every subject from surfing to space travel. Speakers include Laird Hamilton, big-wave surfer; Graham T. Allison, political scientist, Hugh Herr, PhD, engineer and leader in bionic technology; Smith L. Johnston III, MD, expert in aerospace medicine; Al Unser Jr., race car driver; and David Eagleman, neuroscientist and author.

The 2018 CNS Annual Meeting is also the platform for hearing the latest science and research from leaders in all neurosurgical subspecialties. General Scientific Sessions will present the Paper of the Year awards from the CNS journal Neurosurgery, featured speakers, and scientific presentations and talks from leaders in the field. The meeting will also feature Guidelines Updates Sessions, Case-based Sessions, Oral Presentations in subspecialty Section Sessions, as well as Sunrise Science and Late-breaking Abstracts Sessions.

