Rutgers Expert Available for Interviews on the Annual Perseid Meteor Shower

New Brunswick, N.J. (August 9, 2018) – Rutgers Professor Carlton (Tad) Pryor is available to provide insight on the annual Perseid meteor shower that peaks this weekend and how to observe it – weather permitting.



“Warm summer nights and plentiful meteors make the Perseid meteor shower one of the most popular,” said Pryor, an astronomer at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “This year there will be no problem with moonlight, but the weather may be less cooperative.”



Pryor, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, is available at pryor@physics.rutgers.edu



