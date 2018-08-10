Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certificate Awardees Named

Newswise — The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is proud to announce the fourth class of recipients of the ASRA Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certification. Three individuals were awarded the certification after successfully completing the written and practical examination held June 8, 2018 in Chicago prior to the Pain-MSK Ultrasound Cadaver Course.

The following individuals have achieved the ASRA Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certification:

Geoff Bellingham of Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry in London, Ontario

Mauricio Forero of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario

Manikandan Rajarathinam of Western University in London, Ontario

The certificate was developed to enable physicians to document skills and training in this highly specialized field of pain management. Candidates must meet several requirements before being approved to sit for the exam, including completion of a set number of continuing medical education credits in the field and significant practice experience. The certification is valid for 10 years, after which time the physician may renew the certificate.

The next examination will be held November 16 at the J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country in San Antonio, TX during the 17th Annual Pain Medicine Meeting. Applications are due September 14, 2018. More information on the certification requirements are provided at www.asra.com/certificate.

The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is a professional member organization of nearly 5,000 physicians and healthcare providers across the United States and the world. Founded in 1975, the mission of ASRA is to advance the science and practice of regional anesthesia and pain medicine. ASRA is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.asra.com.