Children's Hospital of Michigan Appoints New Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon

Newswise — DETROIT — The Children’s Hospital of Michigan is pleased to announce the appointment of John N. Dentel, MD, as the Staff Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon.

“Dr. Dentel's training has been of the highest caliber, and he is a genuinely sincere, compassionate and thoughtful physician who joins Children's Hospital of Michigan with the highest recommendations,” said Luanne Thomas Ewald, CEO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Henry Walters III, MD, Chief of Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgery at Children’s Hospital of Michigan said, “We are confident Dr. Dentel will make a wonderful addition to our Cardiovascular Surgical Team as he demonstrates the kind of personal attributes that are valued, and exemplified by all of the staff at Children's Hospital of Michigan.”

Dr. Dentel grew up in Addison, Mich., obtaining his undergraduate degree in Human Biology from Michigan State University, and was awarded his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine. His general surgical training was at the Hospital of Saint Raphael and Yale University School of Medicine, both in New Haven, Conn.

“Being back in Michigan and in the Detroit area is very special to me,” Dentel said. “My hope is to make a difference in this community. I want to be part of the team that provides the best care to pediatric patients day in and day out, as well as to be a support and resources for the families and patients."

Dr. Dentel obtained his cardiothoracic surgical training at Indiana University School of Medicine and went on to complete his Pediatric Cardiac Surgical Fellowship at the University of Washington, Seattle Children's Hospital.

For over 130 years, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan has been dedicated to providing high quality care to children and adolescents in a caring, efficient and family-centered environment. With more than 40 pediatric medical and surgical specialty services, the hospital draws patients from nearly every Michigan County, 39 additional states, and 22 countries, annually and provides the highest level of pediatric specialty care available for children. It is ranked as one of America’s best hospitals for children and sees more children than any hospital in the state. Children’s Hospital of Michigan is one of eight hospitals operated by the Detroit Medical Center.