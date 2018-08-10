Keck Medicine of USC Hospitals Ranked Among the Country’s Best for 10th Year in a Row

Newswise — LOS ANGELES – For the 10th consecutive year, Keck Medicine of USC’s hospitals have been ranked among the country’s Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. The annual rankings encompass overall patient care and specialized treatment areas ranging from cancer to urology. This year, Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, was ranked among the top 50 nationwide in nine specialties as well as the top three in metro Los Angeles and the top seven in California.

At No. 9, urology was the medical center’s highest-ranked specialty. Cancer was ranked No. 17, making it the highest-ranked cancer specialty in Southern California.

Seven service lines — ophthalmology (No. 12), geriatrics (No. 17), orthopaedics (No. 22), neurology and neurosurgery (No. 26), gynecology (No. 35), nephrology (No. 35, in a three-way tie) and cardiology and heart surgery (No. 45) — also placed in the nation’s top 50.

“This year’s U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings reflect Keck Medicine of USC’s steady ascension to being one of the top academic medical centers in the country,” says Tom Jackiewicz, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC. “Our world-class physicians, nurses, researchers and staff, who are deeply committed to delivering exceptional patient-centered care, are at the heart of our continuing success.”

For this year’s rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide. In the 16 specialty areas, only 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. The methodology for the rankings included several care-related indicators, including risk-adjusted mortality, volume, patient safety and quality of nursing care. Best Hospital rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a research firm based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

The 2018–2019 Best Hospitals rankings are available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals and will appear in the forthcoming U.S. News Best Hospitals 2019 guidebook.

About Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC is one of only two university-based medical systems in the Los Angeles area. Its internationally renowned physicians and scientists provide world-class patient care at Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and more than 40 outpatient clinics in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Tulare and Ventura counties.

In 2018, U.S. News & World Report ranked Keck Medical Center of USC, which consists of Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, among the top three hospitals in Los Angeles and top seven in California.

For more information, visit keckmedicine.org.