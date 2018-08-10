Keck Medicine of USC Ranks Highest in Southern California for Cancer Care

Newswise — LOS ANGELES – Keck Medicine of USC has been named one of the country’s best cancer care providers, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2018–2019 Best Hospitals rankings. Coming in at No. 17 nationwide for cancer care, Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes USC Norris Cancer Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC, was the highest-ranked cancer provider in Southern California. Keck Medical Center also outperformed nearly all U.S. hospitals in 30-day cancer mortality, with the second-lowest cancer mortality rate nationwide and the lowest in California. Cancer care at the medical center is provided by USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center physicians and scientists.

“USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center offers personalized, precision care that incorporates the most current research-based treatments,” says Tom Jackiewicz, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC. “We are extremely proud of our Best Hospitals cancer specialty ranking and of the innovative care our dedicated cancer teams provide our patients every day.”

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of the eight original comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute. For more than 40 years, the cancer center has led the way in cancer research and treatment, including new methods of prevention, detection and therapy. USC Norris is also bringing world-class care and clinical trials to neighboring communities at Keck Medicine ambulatory clinics throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties.

U.S. News’ annual Best Hospitals rankings are based on several care-related indicators, including risk-adjusted mortality, volume, patient safety and quality of nursing care. For the 2018–2019 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide. Only 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one of 16 specialties. This year, Keck Medical Center of USC was ranked No. 9 in the country for urology and among the top 20 in three additional specialties and the top 50 in five others.

This year’s rankings can be accessed at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals and will appear in the forthcoming U.S. News Best Hospitals 2019 guidebook.

About Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC is one of only two university-based medical systems in the Los Angeles area. Its internationally renowned physicians and scientists provide world-class patient care at Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and more than 40 outpatient clinics in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Tulare and Ventura counties.

In 2018, U.S. News & World Report ranked Keck Medical Center of USC, which consists of Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, among the top three hospitals in Los Angeles and top seven in California. The medical center also ranked in the top 10 in urology; top 20 in ophthalmology, geriatrics, and cancer care; and top 50 in orthopaedics, neurology and neurosurgery, gynecology, nephrology and cardiology and heart surgery.

For more information, visit keckmedicine.org.

About USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

At USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, more than 250 dedicated physicians and scientists are leading the fight to make cancer a disease of the past. As one of the eight original comprehensive cancer centers in the United States, USC Norris has been revolutionizing cancer research, treatment and prevention for more than 40 years. Today, it is among the country’s top 20 cancer care centers and the highest-ranked in Southern California, according to the 2018–2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals survey. Multidisciplinary teams provide the latest research-based care at USC Norris Cancer Hospital, a 60-bed hospital, as well as outpatient clinics throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties.

For more information, visit cancer.keckmedicine.org.