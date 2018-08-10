Newswise — ARLINGTON, VA, August 8 – The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) will host its 7th DC Metro Autoimmune Walk on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Bluemont Park (601 N. Manchester Street, Arlington) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone battling an autoimmune disease or supporting someone in the fight. We Walk for each other, for ourselves, and for the 50 million nationwide in need of a cure.

One in every five Americans (50 million people) has an autoimmune disease, such as lupus, type 1 diabetes, scleroderma, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Hashimoto’s, celiac disease and more than 100 other chronic disorders that currently have no cures. Funds raised by the Walk help to provide patient education and support services, and fund research aimed at solving the underlying immune issues that link ALL autoimmune disorders.

“When we link together for a cure, we are stronger and our voices, more powerful,” says Virginia T. Ladd, president and executive director. “Collaboration has always been key to advancement. From the National Coalition of Autoimmune Patient Groups to our Autoimmune Walks, bringing people together creates a synergy that is just tremendous.”

Featured speakers will include author and blogger Stacey Philpot whose “Chronically Whole” – an online community for people battling autoimmune diseases -- provides support, encouragement and resources; and AARDA Board Member Rich Hodge, who will share AARDA’s ongoing advocacy efforts on behalf of autoimmune patients and families. The event also will include information and resources; giveaways; a “Kid Zone” of activities for children; a silent auction; and a Warriors Walk around Bluemont Park.

To register, donate or for more information, visit AutoimmuneWalk.org or email walk@aarda.org.

