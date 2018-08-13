Bayshore Medical Center Earns Re-Accreditation by the American College of Radiology for Ultrasound

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – August 13, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, has again been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in ultrasound as a result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help providers diagnose illness, injury or other medical problems.

“At Bayshore Medical Center, we are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art imaging using cutting-edge technology,” says David Wirtshafter, M.D., medical director of Diagnostic Imaging at Bayshore Medical Center. “Combined with our highly-trained team of technologists and radiologists, we strive to deliver the highest quality of patient care in a safe and comfortable environment. Earning ACR re-accreditation confirms that we are offering the best services to our community.”

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards, following a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

“I am extremely proud of the Diagnostic Imaging team,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “Receiving ACR accreditation is an honor and means that our team is able to provide the community with the best and most accurate diagnostics possible.”

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

For more information about Diagnostic Imaging services available at Bayshore Medical Center, please call 732-739-5959.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.

