2018 AAPS Election Results Announced

Newswise — ARLINGTON, VA. (August 13, 2018) – Joseph W. Polli, Ph.D., FAAPS, GlaxoSmithKline has been elected to serve as president-elect of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), a professional member-based organization of approximately 9,000 located in Arlington, VA. He will begin a three-year term on the AAPS Board of Directors (as president-elect, president, and immediate past president) in November of this year at the 2018 AAPS PharmSci 360 meeting in Washington, D.C. The meeting anticipates an attendance of over 7,000 pharmaceutical scientists from around the world.

Dr. Polli noted in his election bulletin, “my focus as president-elect will be to ensure that decisions from the AAPS Board of Directors drives member value, delivers the ongoing transformation of the association, and maintains the current fiscal stewardship, with a vision that AAPS will be prepared to serve and advance the capacity of the next generation of pharmaceutical scientists. It would be an honor to serve as the 2018–2019 president-elect.”

In addition to the new president-elect, Douglas H. Sweet, Ph.D., Virginia Commonwealth University was elected as a Member-at-Large and Mark J. Rose, Ph.D., CHDI Management, Inc was elected to serve as Treasurer.

“Engaged and talented leaders like Dr. Polli, Dr. Rose, and Dr. Sweet enable AAPS to effectively advance our mission and better serve the pharmaceutical scientist community” said Walt Marlowe, CAE, AAPS Executive Director.

They join fellow Members-at-Large Reina Bendayan, Pharm.D., FAAPS, University of Toronto, Allen C. Templeton, Ph.D., FAAPS, Merck & Co., Inc, Annette Bak, Ph.D., M.B.A., AstraZeneca, Bernd W. Meibohm, Ph.D., F.C.P., FAAPS, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, President Dale E. Wurster, Ph.D., and Past President Christopher R. McCurdy, Ph.D., R.Ph., FAAPS as the remaining members on the 2019 AAPS Board of Directors.

About AAPS

About AAPS: The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is a professional, scientific organization of approximately 9,000 members employed in academia, industry, government, and other research institutes worldwide. Founded in 1986, AAPS advances the capacity of pharmaceutical scientists to develop products and therapies that improve global health. Visit www.aaps.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @AAPSComms. The official Twitter hashtag for AAPS is: #AAPS2018.