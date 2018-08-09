APA Presents Awards to Psychologists at The Family Institute

Therapists recognized at 2018 APA Convention

August 09, 2018

Newswise — The American Psychological Association (APA) presents a number of awards each year in recognition of excellence in research, scholarship and service to the field. Three psychologists at The Family Institute received awards this year. The awards will be presented at this year's APA Convention hosted August 9-12, 2018 in San Francisco.

Erika Lawrence, Ph.D., LCP, Director of Translational Science, will be awarded the 2018 Distinguished Contribution to Family Psychology Award by the APA's Society for Couple and Family Psychology. This award is given in recognition of the advancement of research in family psychology.

Learn more about Erika's research

Gihane Jérémie-Brink, Ph.D., a second year Postdoctoral Fellow, will be presented with the Jeffrey S. Tanaka Memorial Dissertation Award in Psychology from the APA Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs (CEMA) for her dissertation To Be Black, Caribbean, and American: Social Connectedness as a Mediator to Racial and Ethic Socialization and Well-Being Among Afro-Caribbean American Emerging Adults. The Jeffrey S. Tanaka Memorial Dissertation Award in Psychology is designated in the memory of an outstanding scholar and psychologist of color whose career stressed the critical importance and relevance of the role of culture and ethnicity in the scientific understanding of behavior.

Read Gihane's Dissertation

Anthony Chambers, Ph.D., ABPP, Chief Academic Officer, will be awarded the 2018 Distinguished Service Award by the APA's Society for Couple and Family Psychology. This award is given to acknowledge special service to the Society for Couple and Family Psychology.

Congratulations to Erika, Gihane and Anthony!