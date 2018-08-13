NewYork-Presbyterian Remains New York’s #1 Hospital in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” Survey

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare delivery systems in the nation, is the top-ranked hospital in New York for the 18th consecutive year, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual survey of “Best Hospitals,” published online today. The Hospital has been included once again in the prestigious Honor Roll, which recognizes national excellence in multiple specialties.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranks No. 10 in the United States and in the top five in four specialties: cardiology and heart surgery (No. 4), neurology/neurosurgery (No. 5), psychiatry (No. 3) and rheumatology (No. 3), a collaborative program with the Hospital for Special Surgery. The Hospital also ranks in the top 50 for 14 out of the 16 specialties evaluated in the survey.

“We are proud to be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in New York and ranked as one of the best hospitals in the nation,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “Our dedicated staff works hard every day to provide our patients with the highest quality, most compassionate care because we believe every patient deserves to be treated with respect and receive the most advanced, life-saving treatments. Together with our affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine, we are committed to providing world-class care, advancing clinical research and educating the next generation of physicians.”

“We applaud NewYork-Presbyterian for this well-deserved recognition,” said Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine. “Our continued partnership has allowed us to maintain the highest medical standards and provides an environment in which our esteemed physicians, scientists and educators have a profound impact on medicine. This honor illustrates our academic medical center’s stellar reputation as a leader in healthcare both in New York and beyond.”

“Columbia University Irving Medical Center is proud of the care that our 1,800 physicians and surgeons provide as part of our long and successful partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian,” said Dr. Lee Goldman, dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine and chief executive of Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “Our collaboration drives research and innovation, leading to world-class care, the best possible outcomes for our patients and a setting in which we train outstanding young physicians for the future.”

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only hospital in the nation with statistically better mortality rates in all six of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 30-day mortality measures: heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart attack, stroke, and coronary artery bypass surgery.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital’s pediatric specialties were recently recognized as among the best in the nation in every specialty evaluated in the U.S. News “Best Children’s Hospitals” survey. NewYork-Presbyterian provides pediatric care in every area of medicine at two major sites: NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital.

The Hospital was recognized as one of “America’s Best Employers” by Forbes magazine for 2018 and one of the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare | 2018” by Becker’s Healthcare. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for “Best Places to Work” in 2018 and was recognized as one of the nation’s best hospital workplaces in 2018 by Indeed.

