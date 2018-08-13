UT Southwestern Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth by U.S. News & World Report, Adding to Multiple Recognitions in 2018

Newswise — DALLAS – Aug. 14, 2018 – UT Southwestern Medical Center has retained its listing as the No. 1-ranked hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth and No. 2 in Texas, while ranking nationally among the top 50 programs in seven clinical specialty areas, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals listings released today.

The announcement, which focuses on clinical care, follows recognitions of UT Southwestern earlier in the year from U.S. News & World Report as one of the top medical schools in the country and from Nature Index as the top institution in the world in the “healthcare” category for publishing high-quality scientific research.

“As we commemorate our 75th anniversary this year, it is gratifying to see recognition across the board for our efforts to educate, discover, and heal. Through ongoing efforts to continuously improve quality, expand our health care partnerships, and extend our reach into the community, our commitment is to continue building upon the best currently available treatments and therapies that we provide to those who entrust us with their care, and to discover new and better ways to promote health and a healthy society across the region, the state, the nation, and the international community,” said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, President of UT Southwestern.

In addition to the No. 1 hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth and No. 2 hospital in Texas rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked seven UT Southwestern specialties nationally out of 4,500 medical centers evaluated nationwide for 2018-2019:

18 th in Geriatrics

in Geriatrics 21 st in Neurology & Neurosurgery

in Neurology & Neurosurgery 21 st in Diabetes & Endocrinology

in Diabetes & Endocrinology 25 th in Nephrology

in Nephrology 34 th in Urology

in Urology 43 rd in Pulmonology

in Pulmonology 49th in Orthopedics

U.S. News & World Report also gave UT Southwestern high-performing ratings in the areas of cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and ophthalmology, as well as for procedures for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. UT Southwestern received excellent ratings for patient satisfaction for all nine categories of procedures reviewed.

“The value of the data-driven, exceptional care our dedicated physicians, nurses and staff are able to provide at UT Southwestern University Hospitals is well-reflected in the high levels of patient satisfaction of these and other recognitions,” said Dr. John Warner, Executive Vice President for Health System Affairs, which includes William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital and Zale Lipshy University Hospital, along with its associated networks of clinics and outpatient services.

Recognition comes as UT Southwestern continues to expand access to its distinctive academic medicine through new facilities and partnerships that find innovative approaches to improving efficiencies and lowering the overall costs of care.

UT Southwestern’s facilities growth includes an existing $480 million expansion of its flagship Clements University Hospital that will add 300 beds to the existing 460, making it among the largest in the nation. Scheduled to open in 2020, a 12-story, third tower will serve as a clinical home for neurological care through the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, consolidated acute inpatient care services, additional operating rooms, interventional suites, expanded Emergency Department care, and two new parking structures. Two floors will also expand inpatient cancer care for UT Southwestern’s Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in North Texas and one of just 50 in the nation.

Earlier this year, UT Southwestern Medical School was ranked among the top 20 medical schools for primary care and the top 30 for research in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report. Among medical specialties, UT Southwestern nationally ranked 14th among internal medicine programs and 18th among obstetrics and gynecology programs. In addition, UT Southwestern’s residency program for Internal Medicine was ranked 8th in the nation by Doximity’s 2018-2019 Residency Navigator. UT Southwestern Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences ranked 18th in the nation among graduate schools for biological sciences and 41st for chemistry, according to U.S. News & World Report. In Chemistry, UT Southwestern ranked 13th for biochemistry.

Regarding research, UT Southwestern ranked No. 1 in the world among peer institutions in the “healthcare” category on the Nature Index 2018 Annual Tables, which evaluates publication of high-quality research. UT Southwestern also ranks fifth in the world in the number of published research articles cited as significant sources in third-party patent applications, used to evaluate an institution’s impact and influence on industrial innovation – how a scientific discovery leads to, or plays a part in, the development and commercialization of new products and services.

In addition to UT Southwestern’s hospitals being ranked No. 1, Southwestern Health Resources, the integrated network formed with its partner Texas Health Resources, encompasses four of the top six ranked hospitals in Dallas-Fort Worth: UT Southwestern, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. With its 30 hospitals, 300 care sites, and large clinically integrated network of physicians, Southwestern Health Resources provides broad access to outstanding care for those living in North Texas and beyond.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 16 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 15 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The faculty of more than 2,700 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, 600,000 emergency room cases, and oversee approximately 2.2 million outpatient visits a year.