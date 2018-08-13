U.S. News & World Report Once Again Names University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Among Nation’s Best Hospitals

Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2018-19 by U.S. News & World Report. UH Cleveland Medical Center ranked in 10 specialties, five of them in the top 25. It is ranked second among all hospitals in Ohio.

UH Cleveland Medical Center ranked highly in Cancer (28); Cardiology & Heart Surgery (26); Diabetes & Endocrinology (42); Ear, Nose & Throat (16); Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (20); Geriatrics (40); Gynecology (25); Nephrology (20); Neurology & Neurosurgery (18), and Urology (50). Its Orthopedics and Pulmonology specialties were ranked as high performing.

Every Top-50 ranking places UH in the top 1 percent of hospitals nationally. Only a small fraction rank highly in as many categories as UH Cleveland Medical Center does.

U.S. News also announced ratings for nine common adult procedures and conditions. UH Cleveland Medical Center earned “high performing” ratings for eight of the nine procedures and conditions.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 29th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

“Consistent with our reputation as one of the nation’s top health systems, University Hospitals is once again recognized for clinical excellence,” Thomas F. Zenty III, Chief Executive Officer of University Hospitals. “Our physicians, nurses, and other health professionals bring the science of health and art of compassion into everything they do for our patients, which is reflected in this year’s rankings.”

For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

“For nearly 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available, we give patients and their physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of specialties.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely or entirely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Last month, U.S. News & World Report ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals in eight pediatric specialties, including No. 6 in Neonatology. Other ranked pediatric specialties included: Cancer; Diabetes & Endocrinology; Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; Nephrology; Orthopedics; Pulmonology, and Urology. UH Rainbow has ranked among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals every year since 1991 and the inception of U.S. News rankings.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

For more information about the 2018-19 rankings, please visit U.S. News FAQ. The rankings will be published in the U.S. News “Best Hospitals 2019” guidebook (ISBN 9781931469906), available for pre-order now from the U.S. News Online Store and for purchase at other bookstores in late September.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

