Rutgers Climate Expert Available for Interviews on the Recent Extreme Rainfall and Severe Flash Flooding in Parts of New Jersey

New Brunswick, N.J. (August 13, 2018) – Rutgers Professor David A. Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, is available to provide insight on the recent extreme rainfall and flash flooding in parts of New Jersey.



“Close to 5 inches of rain has fallen this morning in portions of Monmouth and Ocean counties,” said Robinson, a distinguished professor in the Department of Geography at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “A portion of Camden County has also seen over 3 inches. This continues a pattern of excessive rainfall over New Jersey over the past four weeks.”



“During this time, close to 15 inches of rain has accumulated in portions of Morris and Passaic counties,” said Robinson, who runs the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. “Localized flash flooding has occurred on several occasions, when several inches of rain has fallen within one to several hours. The rich flow of moisture into the region is part of a generalized weather pattern that has been locked into place across North America, the Atlantic and Europe.”



Professor Robinson, who oversees the New Jersey Weather & Climate Network at Rutgers and helps coordinate the New Jersey Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, is available at david.robinson@rutgers.edu

