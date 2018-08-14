Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 hospital nationwide by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 29th annual "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" published online on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Mayo Clinic also ranked No. 1 in more specialties than any other hospital in the country.

MULTIMEDIA ALERT: Video and audio are available for download on the Mayo Clinic News Network.

Mayo Clinic has always ranked at or near the top of the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll." Other highlights this year include:

Mayo Clinic's Arizona campus is No. 11 among hospitals nationwide.

Mayo Clinic is No. 1 in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic is No. 1 in the Jacksonville, Florida, and Phoenix metro areas.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is the fifth best hospital in Wisconsin (three-way tie) and a best regional hospital in Northwest Wisconsin.

Mayo Clinic is part of a select group of hospitals recognized on the “Best Hospitals Honor Roll” for "breadth of excellence," according to U.S. News & World Report. The honor roll consists of 20 hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 16 medical and surgical specialties.

Mayo Clinic is first overall in the honor roll and ranks first, second or third in 11 specialties. It is No. 1 in six specialties:

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery

Geriatrics

Gynecology

Nephrology

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 2 in four specialties — Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology and Urology (two-way tie). It ranked No. 3 in Cancer.

Specialties are measured for various factors, including mortality index, patient safety, nurse staffing and Magnet status (the gold standard in nursing), patient services, technology and reputation. Mayo Clinic staff work to deliver the highest standards of care and transform scientific discoveries into clinical advances that help people everywhere.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “This ranking recognizes Mayo Clinic as a destination medical center for patients with complex and serious illnesses, our staff’s total commitment to patient care, and the extraordinary depth and breadth of our medical practice.”

Mayo Clinic’s commitment to quality dates back more than 150 years to when the Mayo brothers invented the team-based approach to medicine – an approach that continuously evolves and improves. Mayo Clinic’s physicians are salaried to eliminate any financial pressure from patient care decisions. Mayo Clinic’s experts work across specialties to provide comprehensive and coordinated care for patients.

More than 1.3 million people from all 50 states and about 140 countries turn to Mayo Clinic for diagnosis and treatment each year.

“Mayo Clinic is different,” Dr. Noseworthy says. “Within moments of walking through our doors, our patients say they can sense that difference – and it often gives them fresh hope. Our teams apply their collective medical expertise to the serious and complex conditions our patients face – to provide the right answers, the first time.”

Many outside agencies rate quality in health care. Mayo Clinic is the only health care organization that consistently ranks among the top providers nationwide regardless of the quality measure used.

Learn more about rankings of Mayo Clinic's campuses in Arizona or Florida, and Mayo Clinic Health System's location in Eau Claire.

###

About Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research, providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing. Learn more about Mayo Clinic. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network.