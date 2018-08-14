U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals Honor Roll’: Mayo Clinic No. 1 in Phoenix and Arizona

Newswise — PHOENIX ─ Mayo Clinic Hospital, Phoenix, Arizona is again ranked No. 1 in Arizona and the Phoenix metro area, and No. 11 nationally by U.S. News & World Report. This marks the second time Mayo Clinic has been recognized with two hospitals on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll," which includes the top 20 hospitals in the nation. Mayo Clinic’s campus in Rochester, Minnesota, ranked No. 1 nationally. The results were announced today on the U.S. News & World Report web site.

MULTIMEDIA ALERT: Video and audio are available for download on the Mayo Clinic News Network.

Since opening its Scottsdale, Arizona, location more than 30 years ago and its hospital in Phoenix in 1998, Mayo Clinic has grown to become a vital part of Arizona and the Southwest. Mayo Clinic has brought many medical innovations to Arizona, including Mayo Clinic School of Medicine – Arizona Campus, the development of the first proton beam therapy program in the Southwest, and pioneering work in regenerative medicine and individualized medicine. Also, within the past year, Mayo Clinic's Arizona campus has grown to become the largest organ transplant program in the U.S., and the hospital's nursing program has received Magnet quality status from the American Nurses Association.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Mayo Clinic has been ranked No. 1 in Arizona. Hospitals included in the U.S. News & World Report report are part of an elite group recognized for “breadth of excellence,” according to the magazine. Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona ranked nationally in 11 specialties:

Cancer

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Ear, Nose and Throat

Gastroenterology and Gastroenterologic Surgery

Geriatrics

Nephrology

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology

Urology

“We’re not a large hospital, so to be recognized among the best hospitals nationally speaks to the continued focus on quality, safety and service of by our skilled and compassionate staff who place patients' needs first every day,” says Wyatt Decker, M.D., vice president, Mayo Clinic, and CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona. "We are proud to be the leader of academic medicine in the Southwest and will continue to be a beacon of excellence in medical research, education and patient care for Arizona and beyond.”

In addition to the Arizona ranking, Mayo Clinic’s campus in Rochester, Minnesota earned the No. 1 overall spot nationally on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll." Mayo Clinic also took the No. 1 spots in Florida and Minnesota.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “This ranking recognizes Mayo Clinic as a destination medical center for patients with complex and serious illnesses, our staff’s total commitment to patient care, and the extraordinary depth and breadth of our medical practice.”

Mayo Clinic’s commitment to quality and collaboration dates back more than 150 years when the Mayo brothers invented the team-based approach to medicine – an approach that is continuously refined over time. Then and now, Mayo Clinic’s experts work closely across specialties to provide comprehensive and coordinated care for patients with the most serious and complex conditions.

Mayo Clinic’s Arizona campus provides more than 65 medical and surgical specialties, including programs in cancer treatment, organ transplantation, neurology and cardiology. In Arizona, more than 7,100 Mayo Clinic staff members serve nearly 105,000 patients per year from all 50 states and many countries. Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona is a 268-bed, seven-story facility with more than 12,000 admissions per year and nearly 26,000 Emergency Department visits.

Mayo Clinic has an annual impact on the Arizona economy of more than $2 billion.

This is the 29th year that U.S. News & World Report conducted its rankings, which encompasses 16 medical specialties. U.S. News & World Report analyzes data for 5,000 medical centers to determine the rankings.

###

About Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research, providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing. Learn more about Mayo Clinic. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network.