U.S. News & World Report Ranks Cedars-Sinai Among Top 10 Hospitals

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 14, 2018) — Cedars-Sinai Medical Center been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2018–19” as one of the 10 best hospitals in the nation.

The medical center ranked No. 8 in a select group of 20 Honor Roll hospitals and also had 12 medical specialties ranked nationally in the magazine’s latest hospitals rankings released Tuesday. Two of those specialties—cardiology and heart surgery, and gastroenterology and GI surgery—both ranked No. 3 in the U.S.

The rankings are based on a variety of measures, including patient outcomes, patient safety, technology and reputation (from physician surveys).

The 12 Cedars-Sinai specialties ranked nationally are as follows. The rankings mean that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is among the top 50 hospitals in the nation in these specific areas.

Cancer (No. 41)

Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 3)

Diabetes and Endocrinology (No. 15)

Ear, Nose & Throat (No. 35)

Gastroenterology and GI surgery (No. 3)

Geriatrics (No. 20)

Gynecology (No. 23)

Nephrology (No. 12)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 16)

Orthopaedics (No. 9)

Pulmonology (No. 14)

Urology (No. 13)

“At Cedars-Sinai, we strive to strengthen our community by delivering the highest quality patient care, advancing the frontiers of medical research and striving to enhance the health of those we serve,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO. “We are honored that our physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals have been recognized for their excellence and service, which has been at the core of our mission since our founding in 1902.”

# # #