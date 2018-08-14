Mercy Medical Center Ranked a Top Maryland Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has been ranked a “Best Hospital” for 2018-19 by U.S. News & World Report. Mercy was rated nationally in Orthopedics for the third consecutive year. Mercy was the only community hospital in Maryland to achieve a national ranking in Orthopedics.

Mercy was also named a “high performing” hospital in three procedure/condition categories measured by U.S. News and World Report, specifically Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, and Heart Failure.

“We are pleased to be honored once more as a ‘Best Hospital’ by U.S. News & World Report, indicative of another successful fiscal year of achievements at Mercy. This recognition reflects the determination, skills and talents of everyone at Mercy Medical Center, who work hard to fulfill the mission of The Sisters of Mercy every day,” said Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO of Mercy Medical Center.

In addition to this national honor, Mercy was recently ranked as one of the top midsize employers in the United States by Forbes magazine for the second straight year.

For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

“For nearly 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available, we give patients and their physicians’ information to support their search for the best care across a range of specialties.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely or entirely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women’s health and orthopedics. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-